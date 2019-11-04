KINGSTON — The welcome-back into town meant a lot.
Especially at around 2 a.m.
Mesick came up on the short end of a 58-22 setback to Kingston in an MHSAA 8-player Division 1 pre-regional Friday night.
"It was a great game," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "We were just a little mismatched but the kids played hard up until the last second.
"We can't ask for any more than what they did for this school and community this season. It meant so much to everyone. People were waiting for us to get back."
The Bulldogs trailed just 8-0 after the first quarter before Kingston made it 30-16 at halftime. The Cardinals were up 46-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Joey Stewart was 13 of 26 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Spencer caught six passes for 81 yards and a TD while Frank Simerson caught one pass for 28 yards and a TD.
Andrew Terry led the defense with 12 tackles while Chuck Reiter had seven tackles. Gabe Parrish had seven tackles and also intercepted a pass for a touchdown.
Mesick finishes the season at 7-3 overall while Kingston (8-2) is at Mio in a regional title game later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.