FRANKFORT — They put themselves in position to win a trophy.
That's all you can ask for.
Mesick saw that goal come to an end, though, as the Bulldogs dropped a 7-1 decision to powerhouse Holton in a Division 4 softball regional final Saturday at Frankfort High School.
The loss ends the Bulldogs' season at 27-11 overall while the Red Devils (35-6) move on to state quarterfinal play against Portland St. Patrick Tuesday at Central Michigan University.
Mesick coach Dave Feriend was proud of how his team played against top-ranked Holton.
"There's no way to be mad about that game," he said. "Holton is a great team.
"We left runners on base every inning…we just couldn't get them across."
Kelsey Quiggin took the loss for Mesick and helped herself at the plate with four hits. Emma Blach had the Bulldogs' other hit in the game.
Mesick got to the finals with an 11-1 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the semfinals.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win, allowing just two hits while striking out 10.
Grace Quiggin had two hits; Kelsey Quiggin two hits; Angee Wheeler two hits and three RBIs; Grace Hawk two hits; and Mattie Akom two hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs.
Holton beat Marion 17-4 in Saturday's first regional semifinal.
BASEBALL
Bulldogs drop a close one
CLARE — Mesick's season came to an end with a 10-9 loss to Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary in a Division 4 regional final at Clare.
The Bulldogs led 8-2 after scoring five runs in the top of the fifth but the Cardinals countered with eight runs of their in the bottom half of the inning to take a 10-8 lead.
Mesick got one back in the sixth but couldn't get the equalizer.
At the plate, Ben Humphreys had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Conner Sisson two hits and two RBIs; Collin Jewett two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Gabe Parrish three hits; Carter Simmer a hit and two RBIs; and Cole Spencer a hit.
Mesick finishes the year at 25-8-3 overall. MLS dropped the state quarterfinal game that followed to Marlette, 7-6.
BOYS GOLF
McBain 17th at finals
FRANKENMUTH — McBain shot a two-day total of 781 to finish 17th in the MHSAA Division 4 Golf Finals at The Fortress.
Kalamazoo Hacket won the title with a 640 while Lansing Christian shot 646, Charlevoix 646 and Glen Lake 677.
Clarkston Everest Collegiate's Remy Stalcup was match medalist, winning the title with a score of 142.
Tucker Vandervelde paced McBain with a 184 while Bryce Roller shot 189, Matt Utecht 201 and Christian Mitchell 207.
