MESICK — The good news is they came out healthy.
The not-so-good news is they're likely traveling.
Mesick dropped a 27-18 decision to Suttons Bay in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs now await their playoff fate Sunday evening with the rest of the state.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game but we came out of it healthy," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "It was a good game for us to get ready for the playoffs.
"They're one of the toughest teams we've seen all year."
Joey Stewart threw for 108 yards and ran for two touchdowns while John Teachout also scored on a 1-yard TD run. Cole Spencer caught seven passes for 102 yards.
Gabe Parrish paced the defense with 20 tackles while Stewart had 12, Jack Malkowski 11 and Tanner Ford 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.