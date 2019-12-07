MESICK — Mesick struggled to start and dropped a 35-31 decision to Big Rapis Crossroads in a West Michigan D girls basketball contest Friday.
The Cougars led 9-0 after the first quarter and 14-8 at halftime.
"We started out slow again tonight but the girls played hard to the end," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
Elizabeth Hamilton paced the Bulldogs with 10 points while Jillian Hillier scored nine and Grace Hawk had six.
Mesick (0-2 overall) hosts Brethren on Wednesday.
