LAKE CITY — This time, they found a way to win.
Down most of the way, Lake City found a way to flip the script and beat Frankfort 44-42 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Trojans had struggled in their first four games to seal the deal but they got it done against the Panthers.
“It was just a really gritty, gutty effort by our kids,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “We were down most of the game and so we told them that we just had to want it more in the fourth quarter.
“We got stops, we made free throws and just found a way to win.”
Frankfort led 16-9 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime before taking a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brody Gothard paced the Trojans with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two huge fourth-quarter steals that led to buckets. Marcus Booms had eight points, three rebounds and three assists while Blake Root also had eight points. Corbin Bisballe had six.
Lake City (1-4 overall) hosts Gaylord on Jan. 4.
BIG RAPIDS — Mesick was down 10-0 just a little more than a minute in.
It didn’t get much better than that for the Bulldogs in an 80-45 loss to Hart as part of the Holiday Hoops Showcase Wednesday at Ferris State’s Wink Arena.
The Pirates led 25-5 after the first quarter and had a commanding 39-19 lead at halftime.
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 19 points while Carter Simmer scored nine, Joe O’Neill eight and Tyler Hall had seven.
MANISTEE — Marion’s Harley Bear grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed throw and hit a shot as time expired to give the Eagles a 38-37 win over Manistee Catholic in West Michigan D girls basketball play.
The Sabers led 14-13 after the first quarter before the Eagles were up 22-20 at halftime and 30-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“I was happy with how well we played defensively tonight,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said. “I thought we took some big steps there.”
Jacelyn Moggo and Madison Sutten paced Marion with nine points apiece while Georgia Meyer added six points and 13 rebounds.
The Eagles (5-2 overall, 4-1 WMD) are at Mason County Eastern on Jan. 4.
BENZONIA — Buckley took one on the chin, falling to Northwest Conference rival Benzie Central 67-28.
Alli Brimmer paced the Bears with nine points.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Evart picked up a pair of Mid Michigan Wrestling Conference wins, beating Manton 45-36 and Lake City 45-12.
Scoring wins over the Rangers were Joseph Kunin, Michael Lodholtz, Riley Ransom, Cole Hopkins, Alex Burhans, Ethan Conk, Clayton Keysor and Steven Gascoigne.
Scoring wins over the Trojans were Ransom, Hopkins, Conk, Owen Craven, Dallas Langworthy, Kunin and Lodholtz.
“We’re very happy with the improvements made by Riley and Joe in the last few weeks,” Evart assistant coach Ben Bryant said. “Alex and Cole continue to be the staples in our lineup.”
Evart is at the Reed City Invitational on Dec. 29.
Manton also beat Houghton Lake 70-6 in the four-team event.
“Our team came to wrestle today,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “I am really happy with the intensity and focus that we had and we got some big wins over a tough Evart team.”
Scoring two wins for the Rangers were Summer Cook at 106 pounds, Nolan Winsett at 120, Kennedi Wahmhoff at 132, Skylar Winsett at 150, Makayla Gowell at 175 and Kavan Weinrick at 215.
Winning one match were Chloe Colton at 113, Bridgette Collins at 126, Haidyn Nelson at 126, Brayden Bard at 157, Logan Baker at 165, Jacob Shively at 190 and TJ Sigler at 285.
Manton’s girls compete in a tournament Dec. 29 at Montague while the Rangers are back together as a team Jan. 3 at Kingsley.
LEROY — Pine River split its home opener as it beat McBain 82-0 in what was the Ramblers’ first match as a program before falling to Kingsley 52-34.
“Despite the score, I was very pleased with how our kids wrestled,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
“The kids have been a bit under the weather for the last week or so and we weren’t sure what to expect going into a lot of tough matches with a very good Kingsley team.
It was exciting to see how much fight and competitiveness our team demonstrated.”
Bryant Wing (106) and Jordan Nelson (126) got the Bucks off to a good start against the Stags with pins before Madelynne Sterly (120) scored a 7-6 decision in her first time in the varsity lineup.
Freshman Jericho Holmes (132) picked up a strong 3-0 win and Andrew Baldwin scored the Bucks’ final win at 215.
