INDIAN RIVER — Inland Lakes cranked up the ground game in the second half and Mesick had no answer in a 36-28 non-league football loss Friday night.
Inland Lakes led 22-8 at halftime and then took control in the second half.
"The first half was pretty good, back-and-forth," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "The second half, they just came out and rolled us over. They were huge on the line and we couldn't stop their ground game."
Gabe Parrish was 17 of 19 passing for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cole Spencer caught five passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns while Matthew Fuller caught five passes for 145 yards.
Andrew Taylor paced the defense with 12 tackles while Parrish had 11, Kane Nyman 10 and Thomas nine.
Mesick hosts Brethren next Friday.
