BUCKLEY — Meisck and Forest Area will meet for an MHSAA Division 4 volleyball district title after each won matches Wednesday at Buckley High School.
The title match is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
• Mesick advanced with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 win over Northern Michigan Christian in the first semifinal.
"We played very well; which is nice to see heading into the district final game on Friday," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We served, passed, hit and covered the floor with consistency.
"We were communicating and trusting each other. All the hard work this season is showing as we are working together so well."
Lexy Abraham had 10 assists and four kills; Kelsey Quiggin four blocks, six kills and eight digs; Trinity Harris an ace, seven kills and five digs; Grace Quiggin two aces, two assists and five kills; Kaylee O'Neill 11 digs; and Shannyn Spencer four blocks and two kills.
For NMC, Paige Ebels had 13 kills and 14 digs while Alaina Rozeveld had 13 digs and an ace. Maggie Yount dished out 20 assists while Megan Bennett had six kills and four blocks.
"It was a tough game," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "We were aggressive at the net and we were picking up a lot of digs.
"It is sad that our season has come to an end, but each player has put in a lot of work and has shown a lot of growth this year."
• Forest Area advanced with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 win over Marion.
Maycey Turner had two aces and 10 dis; Gracie Kimball two kills and nine digs; Madison Morey an ace, two kills, eight assists, three blocks and three digs; Emily Norkowski nine kills and three blocks; Breana Kniss four aces, five kills, a block and four digs; Anna Durfee a kill and three digs; Trinity Nelson a kill and two digs; Taylor Muth three aces, eight assists and three digs; and Jersey Patton four digs.
