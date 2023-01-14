BIG RAPIDS — Mesick (6-3) took care of business on the road, beating Big Rapids Crossroads 69-12 Friday night.
The Bulldogs dominated throughout, as they held a 42-5 lead at halftime and a 61-12 lead after three quarters.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the floor,” Mesick coach Nathan Hall said.
Ashtyn Simerson led all Mesick scorers with 25 points, nine steals, six assists, and four rebounds.
Diego Ham added nine points, three rebounds, and three steals. Connor Cook also had nine points, three steals, two rebounds, and one block.
Mesick is at Marion on Thursday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 54-44 win over Northwest Conference foe Onekama.
The Bears were up 13-6 after the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime. It was 39-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Jeremiah Pasbjerg and Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 14 points apiece while Carter Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Jackson Kulawiak had 10 points and seven assists.
Buckley (4-6 overall, 2-4 Northwest) is at Ellsworth on Wednesday.
BIG RAPIDS — Mesick’s girls dropped a 35-28 decision to Big Rapids Crossroads in a WMD contest.
McKayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 12 points while Cassie Sexton and Emily Milliron each had six.
TRAVERSE CITY — Heritage Christian dropped a 35-30 decision to Grand Traverse Academy.
Lily Bigger paced the Patriots with 14 points while Regan Farmer had six. Riley Husted and Lovina Smith each had four.
Heritage Christian (3-5) is at Marion on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.