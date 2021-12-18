MESICK — Mesick used a fourth-quarter rally to beat Mason County Eastern 42-31 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Cardinals were up 29-28 going into the fourth before the Bulldogs finished strong.
"We played from behind most of the way but our defense took over in the fourth quarter," Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. "Our transition game took over, too, and we never looked back."
Lexy Abraham and Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece.
Mesick (4-2 overall, 3-2 WMD) is at Walkerville on Jan. 5.
