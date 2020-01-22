MESICK — Mesick dropped a 37-21 decision to Leland in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.

"We just couldn't handle their pressure," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We had a lot of turnovers."

Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with seven points and Grace Hawk scored six.

Mesick is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Frankfort tops Buckley

BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 55-43 decision to Frankfort in a Northwest Conference contest.

Jackson Kulawiak and Ty Breithaupt paced the Bears with 14 points apiece while Tyler Francisco scored 13.

Buckley is at Glen Lake on Thursday.

