MESICK — The Mesick girls basketball team got its fourth win in a row Thursday against a young Big Rapids Crossroads team, 60-20.
Mesick coach Dave Feriend said the 40-point win allowed him to play every Bulldog. Although he was happy about the win, the lopsided win didn't allow him to have his teamwork on a few things like its press. That said, the Bulldogs came out with intensity and used the press to perfection.
"We moved the ball well and we definitely picked up our defense and intensity," he said. "It's our fourth win in a row so I hope we can keep it going. We are starting to play better at the right time in the season."
Mesick jumped out to a 37-6 lead after the first quarter aided by the Bulldogs press. Mesick led 49-15 at the half and was up 58-20 to start the fourth quarter.
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 19 points while Lexy Abraham had 11 points and six steals. Kaylee O’Neil had 10 points and seven steals while Emma Blach had eight points. Grace Hawk added four points and nine rebounds.
Mesick host Pine River tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.