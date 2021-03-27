MESICK — Frankfort poured it on early and often, beating host Mesick 55-30 in an MHSAA Division 4 girls basketball district final Friday night.
The Panthers were up 11-2 after the first quarter and 27-12 at halftime as the Bulldogs couldn't get going.
"Frankfort was tough," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "They play aggressive man-to-man defense and got into foul trouble early.
"The bright side is everybody played and the younger girls got a lot of time. We did a lot of good things this year and I feel like our program is going in the right direction."
Kaylee O'Neill paced Mesick with six points and five assists while Grace Hawk had six and three steals. Mattie added six points while Lexy Abraham scored five. Jillian Hillier and Kelsey Quiggin grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
