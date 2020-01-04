CUSTER — Mesick got off to a slow start and couldn't recover in a 36-28 loss to Mason County Eastern in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest.
The Cardinals led 14-10 after the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime.
"We didn't rebound well enough and we were sluggish at the start coming off the break," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
Lexi Abraham paced the Bulldogs with 12 points and Jillian Hillier scored 11.
Mesick (2-4 overall, 2-3 WMD) hosts Walkerville on Wednesday.
