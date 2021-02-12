MESICK — Mesick dropped a 53-42 decision to Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
"We just turned the ball over too much and they were more aggressive than we were," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
The Wildcats led 11-9 after the first quarter and were up 27-19 at halftime before taking a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lexy Abraham paced Mesick with 19 points while Jillian Hillier added 11.
The Bulldogs (1-1 overall) are at Lelandon Saturday.
