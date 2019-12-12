MESICK — Mesick girls basketball team got its first win of the season Wednesday against Brethren, 31-30.
For Bulldogs coach Dave Feriend Wednesday's win also was the first of his career at the varsity level.
"I'm proud of the girls. We have five sophomores and as close of a game as it was, they kept their heads in it and got the win," he said. "I finally got a win as a varsity coach. It felt great seeing the girls keep their heads."
Mesick got out to an early lead 9-7 after the first quarter but trailed Brethren 13-12 at the half and 19-16 to begin the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs, however, rallied to get the win.
Leading Mesick offensively were Lexi Abraham and Mattie Akom who each scored seven points. Both Abraham and Akom also had big games rebounding and blocking shots, according to Feriend. He also said senior Ella Harp played a good game defensively.
Mesick (1-2) host Bear Lake Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.