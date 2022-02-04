MESICK — After trailing by a point to start the second quarter, the Mesick girls basketball team took the lead and beat Manistee Catholic to keep alive in the hunt for a conference crown.
Mesick assistant coach Colin Cook said it was a close game throughout but after a time out helped to settle down the Bulldogs late in the game, they were able to get some breathing room.
"We ended up spacing it out with about four minutes left in the game. It was a big game for us and puts in second place in the conference," Cook said.
Manistee Catholic led 4-3 after the first quarter but the Bulldogs took a 13-11 lead at the half. Mesick held a slim 20-17 lead as the fourth quarter started.
Sophomore Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 11 points and six steals while senior captain Grace Hawk had seven points and seven rebounds.
Mesick plays Mason County Eastern Tuesday and Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.