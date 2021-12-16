MANISTEE — The Mesick girls basketball team nearly overcame 27 turnovers to get a win against Manistee Catholic Central Wednesday, but fell short, 37-30.
Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said the game was pretty close throughout all four quarters, but the 27 team turnovers were just too much to overcome.
"We committed 27 turnovers as a team and we were still able to get within 2 points," he said. "The girls battled and we kept it close."
Mesick trailed 8-3 after the first quarter and 24-14 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were down 27-20.
Grace Hawk paced Mesick with seven points, while Jillian Hillier had five.
Mesick (3-2, 2-2) host Mason County Eastern Friday.
