MANISTEE — The Mesick girls basketball team nearly overcame 27 turnovers to get a win against Manistee Catholic Central Wednesday, but fell short, 37-30.

Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said the game was pretty close throughout all four quarters, but the 27 team turnovers were just too much to overcome.

"We committed 27 turnovers as a team and we were still able to get within 2 points," he said. "The girls battled and we kept it close."

Mesick trailed 8-3 after the first quarter and 24-14 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were down 27-20.

Grace Hawk paced Mesick with seven points, while Jillian Hillier had five.

Mesick (3-2, 2-2) host Mason County Eastern Friday.

