MESICK — Mesick scored a 34-21 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs were up 17-8 at halftime and 24-12 going into the fourth quarter.
"Our seniors really picked it up and led the way defensively," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "Grace Quiggin played her best game of the year being aggressive on defense."
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with 11 points and Ella Harp scored nine.
The Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 2-1 WMD) host Manistee Catholic on Wednesday.
