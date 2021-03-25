MESICK — Mesick used a strong defensive game to beat Manistee Catholic 32-27 in an MHSAA Division 4 girls basketball district contest Wednesday.
The Bulldogs trailed 11-8 after the first quarter but were up 20-13 at halftime and 26-16 going into the fourth quarter.
"We played a great game offensively," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We struggled a bit offensively and struggled from the line.
"I thought the girls did a great job keeping their composure down the stretch for the win."
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with 12 points while Lexy Abraham added seven points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Grace Hawk had four points while Kaylee O'Neill had five points and five steals.
The Bulldogs face Frankfort in the district final at 6 p.m. Friday. The Panthers beat Onekama 58-34 in Wednesday's second game.
