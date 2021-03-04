MANISTEE — Mesick scored a 40-35 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Sabres led 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime before Mesick took a 35-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
"We shared the ball well tonight offensively and played up to our ability," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "I thought the girlsdid a great job defensively the entire night, too."
Lexy Abraham paced the Bulldogs with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks whle Jillian Hillier, Kaylee O'Neill and Grace Clough had six points apiece. Grace Quiggin grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mesick hosts Brethren today.
