MESICK — Mesick used a strong start to score a 57-27 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs were up 15-6 after the first quarter and 30-12 at halftime.
“The girls got off to a very quick start and played really good defense all night,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said. “It’s been a rough year to start but their hard work is paying off.”
Kayla McCoy paced Mesick with 24 points and 12 steals while Kelsey Quiggin added 12 points.
The Bulldogs (2-4 overall, 2-3 WMD) are at Cadillac Heritage Christian on Jan. 3.
MARION — Marion dropped a 28-27 decision to WMD foe Brethren.
The Bobcats led 8-2 after the first quarter and 13-11 at halftime. It was 23-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“We struggled offensively tonight and give Brethren credit, their defense put us in some uncomfortable situations,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said.
Harley Bear paced Marion with seven points, five steals and five rebounds while Georgia Meyer added six points and seven rebounds. Lagrow also commended the play of Bonnie Kiger and Mara Jolly off the bench when the Eagles were in foul trouble.
Marion (4-1, 3-1) hosts Evart on Monday.
BRETHREN — Cadillac’s JV girls team beat Brethren 40-9.
Reagan Schopieray led the Vikings with eight points and five steals while Olivia Downing had eight points. Teagan Brown added seven points and seven steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.