MESICK — Mesick finally won a close game, edging Pentwater 26-23 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
"The girls finished strong tonight," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "Grace (Hawk) did a great job of keeping her composure and leading the team in the fourth quarter, too."
Mesick led 6-3 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime. The game was tied at 20-all going into the fourth quarter.
Hawk paced the Bulldogs with eight points while Jillian Hillier scored seven and Ella Harp had five.
Mesick hosts Leland on Tuesday.
Marion falls short.
BIG RAPIDS — Marion dropped a 32-11 decision to Big Rapids Crossroads in WMD action.
"It's not always going to be your night," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We struggled tonight."
Isabell Bontekoe paced the Eagles with four points and 11 rebounds while Georgia Meyer added 15 rebounds.
Marion hosts Charlton Heston Academy on Monday.
Coyotes fall short
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City dropped a 45-38 decision to Big Rapids in a CSAA Gold Division contest.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 13-0 lead and were up 13-3 after the first quarter. It was 23-17 at halftime and 34-27 going into the fourth quarter.
"The first quarter killed us," Reed City coach Tim Beilfuss said. "In the second half, it was a two- to four-point game but Big Rapids did a great job of making free throws to put it away."
Paige Lofquist paced Reed City with 10 points while Mackenzie Vandawater had nine and Alison Duddles nine.
