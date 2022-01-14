WALKERVILLE — Mesick built a 46-18 halftime lead and cruised to an 83-29 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
Conner Simmer paced the Bulldogs with 22 points and eight rebounds while Logan Wienclaw added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jacob McCree also had 10 points and six rebounds.
Mesick is at Brethren on Saturday.
Patriots score win
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 53-28 win over PineView Homes of Evart on Thursday.
Peyton Shaffer led all scorers with 15 points while Sebastian Vrieze and Ethan Glupker each had 10. Peyton Nickel added nine.
Heritage Christian faces Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
