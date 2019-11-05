BUCKLEY — Mesick took care of business, beating host Buckley 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 in a Division 4 volleyball district contest Monday.
The Bulldogs advance to face Traverse City Christian on Wednesday.
"Overall, we played well tonight," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We have to be more aggressive with our floor coverage and communication so we still have some things work on."
Grace Quiggin had nine kills, an ace, an assist, nine digs and two blocks while Elizabeth Hamilton had an ace, two kills and 14 digs. Kelsey Quiggin had five aces, two kills, a block and 23 digs while Kaylee O'Neill added an assist and 15 digs.
Trinity Harris had an ace, three kills and 16 digs while Kaylee Carson added an ace and 19 digs. Lexy Abraham had six assists, a kill and four digs while Madison Weinert had three aces, five assists and four digs.
• Marion moved on with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 win over Forest Area.
The Eagles face Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
"We definitely came out strong but lost some fire near the end," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "I'm glad the girls could pull off this win to move forward."
Rylie Richards paced Marion with 13 kills, three aces, a block and nine digs while Jersey Scott had nine kills, four ace and 16 digs. Teagan Cox dished out 31 assists and was 100 percent from the service line.
