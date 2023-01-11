WALKERVILLE — Mesick buried 16 3-pointers and cruised to an 83-19 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest.
“The boys played good team ball tonight and we had a balanced effort,” Mesick coach Nate Hall said. “The guys off the bench came in with good hustle and determination to get to the rim.”
Ashtyn Simerson paced the Bulldogs with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Carter Simmer had 20 points and three rebounds. Joe O’Neill had 11 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals while Diego Ham added 11 points, three rebounds and three steals.
MARION — A strong defensive effort led Marion to a 50-34 win over Brethren in a WMD contest.
“Our defense showed up again,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Weston Cox helped lead the defensive charge…literally…taking three charges.”
The Eagles led 28-19 at halftime and 40-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 17 points, three steals and four assists while Gavin Prielipp had 14 points, five rebounds and five steals. Mason Salisbury added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Michell also commended Braden Prielipp for holding Brethren’s big man to just four points.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 68-39 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs.
“We played hard but couldn’t overcome a dominant second quarter, being outscored 20-6,” Heritage Christian coach Andy Brubaker said. “They played stingy defense and kept constant pressure on the ball.”
Peyton Shaffer paced the Patriots with 17 points while Peyton Nickel had 10 points. Sebastian Vrieze and Noah Vogler each had six points.
