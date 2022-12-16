MESICK — Strong defense and timely shooting helped Mesick take care of Manistee Catholic Central 65-42 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Bulldogs were up 24-6 after the first quarter and 36-21 at halftime.
“The boys played hard,” Mesick coach Nathan Hall said. “The defense led us to the win and our communication was top notch.
“We hit some shots early in the second half and rode the wave the rest of the way.”
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists while Diego Ham had 12 points and nine rebounds. Carter Simmer had 17 points while Joe O’Neill added 10 points, 13 assists and eight steals.
Mesick (3-1 overall, 3-0 WMD) faces Hart Wednesday at Ferris State as part of the Holiday Hoops Showcase. Tipoff is 4:30 p.m.
MARION — Marion scored a 58-36 win over Pentwater in a WMD contest.
The Eagles led 18-4 after the first quarter and were up 30-11 at halftime.
“I thought Mason (Salisbury) and Quinn (Scott) really set the tone on defense,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “They held their top two scorers to four in the firt half and 15 for the game.
“We’re headed in the right direction.”
Salisbury paced Marion with 18 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists while Braden Prielipp had 18 points and seven rebounds. Cole Meyer had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Gavin Prielipp added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Marion (2-1 overall) is at Traverse City Christian on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.