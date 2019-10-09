MESICK — Mesick swept Big Rapids Crossroads 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 in a West Michigan D Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"We played very well tonight," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "The girls were all excited as it was parents night and senior night. It's always a pretty emotional night so I think the girls did great getting down to business.
"Once we settled in, we started hitting hell and we also placed very scrappy with some great saves."
Grace Quiggin had an ace, 10 kills, two blocks and 11 digs while Elizabeth Hamilton had six aces, two kills and eight digs. Kaylee O'Neill had 18 digs and a kill while Trinity Harris added three aces, five kills and nine digs.
Kaylee Carson had three aces, two kills and 11 digs; Kelsey Quiggin an ace, three kills and 10 digs; Lexi Abraham two aces, four assists, two kills and five digs; and Maddy Weinert four assists and two digs.
Mesick (7-3 overall, 7-2 WMD) host Glen Lake on Thursday.
Marion sweeps Lakers
MARION — Marion wrapped up West Michigan D Conference play with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-7 win over Bear Lake.
The night marked the final match on the home court for Marion's six seniors, as well.
"I am happy the regular season ended with a win tonight," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "Everyone came to play and never gave up."
Rylie Richards paced the Eagles with 16 kills, a block and six digs while Isabell Bontekoe added four kills, three blocks, six aces and three digs. Jersey Scott had three kills, four aces and six digs.
Marion (7-1 WMD) takes part in the league tournament Saturday at Brethren.
