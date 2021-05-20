MCBAIN — The Mesick and McBain baseball teams split a pair of games with the Ramblers winning the first game, 9-8, and the Bulldogs the second, 7-3.
Mesick coach Tim Parrish said Collin Jewett got the loss pitching one inning and giving up two hits, no earned runs and no walks with a strikeout. Cole Spencer started the game for the Bulldogs.
At the plate, Gabe Parrish was 2 for 3 with a double and triple, while Conner Sisson was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs. Caleb Linna was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Mesick.
Tim Parrish said his team simply fell apart in the final inning of the first game.
In the second game, Gabe Parrish was the winning pitcher allowing three hits, two earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts. Connor Simmer earned a save giving up one hit, no earned runs and no walks with four strikeouts.
Spencer was 2 for 3 with three stolen bases for Mesick, while Caleb Linna was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Carter Simmer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Mesick (19-5-2) travels to Frankfort Friday.
