MESICK — Lexi Abraham took a pass from Kayle O'Neill and hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining to give Mesick a 42-41 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference contest Thursday night.
"Our seniors came out and set the tone tonight," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "We finally played a full, aggressive game from start to finish.
"That was a big, big win for us."
Marion led 10-4 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs were up 26-24 at halftime and 35-34 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was an extremely physical game but give Mesick all the credit," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "Down the stretch, we didn't hit our free throws and they came up with the big shot at the end.
"Mesick made plays and we didn't."
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 11 points while Abraham finished with 10. Elizabeth Hamilton and Ella Harp added seven points apiece.
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 14 points and seven rebounds while Isabell Bontekoe added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Buckley wins
SUTTONS BAY — Buckley scored a 54-44 win over NorthBay in a Northwest Conference contest.
Shelby Cade paced the Bears with 21 points while Hope Warren and Brooke Wilkie each had 10.
Buckley hosts Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.