MESICK — Mesick turned a close game at halftime into a 50-28 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs led just 22-20 at the break but outscored the Bobcats 28-8 in the second half.
"We stepped it up in the second half," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "We forced some fumbles and had a lot better pass protection."
Gabe Parrish finished 10 of 16 passing for 150 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 94 yards rushing.
Logan Thomas had 110 yards and one TD on 13 carries while Matthew Fuller had three receptions for 73 yards and two TDs. Cole Spencer added 55 yards and two TDs on four catches.
Spencer paced the defense with 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries while Parrish had 10 tackles and Fuller added eight.
Mesick (2-1 overall) hosts Bear Lake on Oct. 10.
