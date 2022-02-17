CUSTER — Getting punched in the mouth is OK sometimes.
Especially when you survive it.
Mesick trailed most of the night but rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Mason County Eastern 63-52 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Bulldog coach Kyle Duby was pleased to see his team challenged and how it responded.
"This is the first time this year we've really been punched in the mouth," he said. "We were down to start the second, third and fourth quarters but we dug deep and rallied to win it.
"That's a part of our team we haven't seen this year. To face adversity and watch us overcome it was cool to see."
Mason County Eastern led 12-9 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. It was 42-38 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 25-14 down the stretch.
Carter Simmer paced Mesick with 29 points, including nine 3-pointers. Conner Simmer had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Logan Wienclaw added nine points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 14-0 WMD) host Walkerville on Friday.
