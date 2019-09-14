MESICK — Mesick put up 52 points in the first half and cruised to a 58-0 win over Baldwin in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
"We got off to a great start and were very efficient in the first half," Mesick assistant coach Dave Shutler said. "We were able to get a lot of guys some time and I thought our defensive intensity was good tonight.
"They were ready to go from the kickoff."
Joey Stewart was 8 of 13 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball six times for 97 yards and a TD. Cole Spencer caught four passes for 92 yards and three TDs while Jon Teachout caught seven passes for 78 yards and three TDs.
Spencer led the way defensively with 11 tackles and a forced fumble while Gabe Parrish had eight tackles and Stewart added seven.
Mesick (2-1 overall, 1-0 WMD) hosts Manistee Catholic on Sept. 21.
