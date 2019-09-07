FIFE LAKE — A good week of practice means a lot.
Mesick used that and some better focus to cruise to a 46-6 win over Forest Area in a non-conference eight-man football contest Friday night.
"We had a really great week of practice after a tough loss to Mio," Mesick assistant coach Dave Shutler said. "The boys regrouped and were focused all week.
"We knew Forest Area was going to be tough but we stuck to what we do best and the boys executed."
The Bulldogs led 20-0 after the first quarter and 34-6 at halftime. It was 40-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Joey Stewart was 6 of 12 passing for 91 yards and a TD while also running the ball 15 times for 95 yards and two TDs. Gabe Parrish was 6 of 8 passing for 115 yards and a TD. Logan Thomas had eight carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns while Jon Teachout added 57 yards on nine carries and Nick Salter 47 yards and a TD.
Cole Spencer had seven catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Parrish led the way defensively with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery while Tanner Ford and Spencer added eight tackles apiece. Jack Malkowski added five tackles and a sack.
Mesick hosts Baldwin next Friday.
