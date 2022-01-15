PENTWATER — Mesick picked up a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball win, beating Pentwater 59-35 on Friday.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 16 points while Jillian Hillier scored 13.
Mesick is at Walkerville on Monday.
PENTWATER — Mesick picked up a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball win, beating Pentwater 59-35 on Friday.
Kayla McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 16 points while Jillian Hillier scored 13.
Mesick is at Walkerville on Monday.
sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.