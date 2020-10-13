MESICK — Mesick overcame a sluggish start to roll Bear Lake 74-26 in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Saturday afternoon.
"I thought we played pretty well in the first quarter but kind of slow and went back and forth," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "After that, we started playing better ball."
Gabe Parrish had a big day for Mesick with 248 yards passing and four touchdowns. Matt Fuller had 143 yards and three TD receptions while Logan Thomas ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Cole Spencer had 105 yards and one TD receiving, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Fuller led the way defensively with eight tackles while Spencer had seven and Bradley Smith added six tackles and two sacks.
Mesick (3-1 overall) is at Suttons Bay on Friday.
Pine River falls short
HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River got down early and couldn't recover in a 56-36 loss to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Saturday.
The Bobcats led 20-0 after the first quarter and were up 42-8 at halftime.
"We came out incredibly flat and struggled on offense," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "We had to ditch our game plan early and go to the air offensively to try and keep up."
Austin Dean carried the ball 15 times for 64 yards and one touchdown. He also was 9 of 21 passing for 145 yards, four TDs and two interceptions.
Connor Rouse caught two passes for 47 yards and a TD; Taylor Helmboldt four passes for 46 yards and Isaac McKinley two passes for 46 yards and two TDs.
Zach Lemmon had nine tackles, including one for a loss, while Hunter Varney also had seven tackles and one for a loss.
Pine River (1-3 overall) hosts Lake City on Friday.
