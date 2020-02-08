MESICK — Mesick had 11 guys in the scorebook and cruised to an 80-47 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs were up 24-11 after the first quarter and 47-21 at halftime. It was 61-33 going into the fourth quarter.
"It's a great team win," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "There was a lot of energy and it's very good momentum moving forward."
Kane Nyman paced Mesick with 14 points while Robert Spoor and Tanner Ford each scored 11. Lucas Hayes added 10.
The Bulldogs are at Manistee Catholic on Wednesday.
Patriots win
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 72-31 win over Beth Haven Academy on Friday.
Sophomore Connor Farmer paced the Patriots with 22 points while Alex McDonal had 10 and Brady Johnston scored 11.
