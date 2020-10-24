MESICK — Mesick overcame a slow start to cruise to a 56-6 win over Bellaire in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
"We started out a little slow and they scored on," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "The team pulled together after that and had one of their better efforts."
Quarterback Gabe Parrish was 8 of 12 passing for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Matthew Fuller caught three passes for 95 yards and two TDs while Frankie Simerson caught three passes for 45 yards and a TD. Kane Nyman also caught a 5-yard TD pass.
Logan Thomas had 61 yards and a TD on eight carries while John Teachout had 69 yards and two TDs on six carries.
Fuller and Ben Parrish had eight tackles apiece while Andrew Parrish and Gabe Parrish each had seven. Simerson also picked off two passes.
Mesick now awaits its eight-player postseason assignments when matchups are released on Sunday.
