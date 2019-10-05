BIG RAPIDS — Now they can talk Brethren.
No football coach or team will ever admit to thinking ahead but it's OK for Mesick now.
The Bulldogs beat Big Rapids Crossroads 66-0 in a West Michigan Conference contest Friday night, setting up what amounts to a conference title game next Friday at home against Brethren.
Both teams are 4-0 in the league.
Mesick assistant coach Dave Shutler said Friday's win over Crossroads was good for the team as it stayed healthy and a lot of players saw time.
"This was a big week for us," Shutler said. "We had a good week of practice and were focused on the next step in our journey.
"We were able to get a lot of guys playing time tonight and some much-needed reps. We got out healthy and now we have a huge game next week."
Logan Thomas paced the Bulldogs with 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns while John Teachout added 55 yards and three TDs. Joey Stewart totaled 139 yards through the air and added a 50-yard TD run.
Stewart led the way defensively with 12 tackles while Cole Spencer had nine and Gabe Parrish added eight.
