MESICK — That was relatively easy.
It gets much, much tougher next week.
Mesick cruised to a 48-6 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Saturday afternoon.
Up next on the docket is unbeaten Marion Friday on the road.
For Bulldog coach Otto Ream, Saturday’s win over the undermanned Sabers was largely about getting through the day.
“I thought we played well and I thought we had good effort, even with the heat,” he said. “Give Manistee Catholic credit, too, for playing ironman football. They’ve only got nine guys.”
Mesick (2-1 overall, 2-0 WMD) kept the ball mostly on the ground to the tune of 326 yards rushing.
Joey Hornback totaled 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a quarter and a half before leaving the game with an elbow injury. Diego Ham added 78 yards and a TD while Ashtyn Simerson ran for 47 yards and a TD. Ben Humphries added 33 yards on the ground with a TD.
Simerson was 3 of 7 passing for 48 yards.
Bradley Smith, Ben Parrish and Tyler Hall paced the defense with six tackles each while Ham and Hall each picked off a pass. Simerson also had five tackles.
Logan Wienclaw averaged 54.4 yards on kickoffs.
