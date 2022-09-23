MESICK — Call it a bit of a slow start.
After that, it was off to the races.
Mesick held a slim 14-8 lead after the first quarter but then cruised to a 60-26 win over Pellston in a non-conference football contest Thursday night.
The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 33-6 in the second quarter to take a commanding 47-14 lead into halftime.
The only time Mesick trailed came after the first series as Pellston scored just 2:22 into the game before Mesick scored three straight touchdowns.
Bulldog Ashtyn Simerson was 6 of 12 passing for 168 yards and four touchdowns. Colton Eckler caught five passes for 151 yards to lead the way.
Eckler led the way on the ground with 143 yards on nine carries while Cooper Ford added 67 yards on seven carries. Simerson also had 41 yards on seven carries.
Mesick totaled 465 yards of offense.
Sisson led the way defensively with eight tackles while Ben Humphreys had 6.5. Tyler Hall and Ford each had 5.5.
The Bulldogs (4-1 overall) host Bear Lake on Sept. 30.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac kept itself atop the Big North Conference volleyball race with a 25-21, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23 win over Petoskey.
“After the long trek north, we were able to come away with a win after a long 11-day stretch of volleyball,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“We weren’t able to finish set two when we had the chance but were able to bounc back and win the next two.
“Petoskey played really well and dug up a lot. We are happy to finish the first half of the Big North 5-0 and controlling our destiny. We know there’s a lot of work to be done entering the second half of conference play.”
Macey McKeever paced Cadillac with 11 kills, 11 digs, two assists and an ace while Carissa Musta had 17 kills, five blocks and an assist.
Cassie Jenema dished out 38 assists, four digs, three kills and two aces while Joslyn Seeley had 15 digs, nine kills and an ace.
Makenzie Johns had nine digs, four kills and three blocks while Brooke Ellens had 21 digs.
Reina McMahon had two kills and a block; Emmy Cox two aces; and Karsyn Kastl an ace and a dig.
Cadillac (16-5-1 overall, 5-0 BNC) is at Alpena on Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-11, 25-13, 25-18. Top server was Taylor Pennoni was Teagan Brown led in digs.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-12, 25-11, 25-8. Leading hitters were Lydia Owens, Sophia Clough and Zoey Brigerman while the leading server was Kaylee Tweedale.
EVART — Lake City picked up a 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 in a Highland Conference contest.
“We started our the first few points in a faster pace but it felt like we began to play slow after that,” Lake City Amber Besko said. “I would like to give credit to my girls who came off the bench and played very well and got a lot of time tonight.
“We have been playing well but we need to work on consistency.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with five digs, four kills, a block, 18 assists and two aces on 16 of 16 serving while Emily Urie had seven digs and four kills. Hannah Vasicek had three kills while Alie Bisballe had 10 kills.
Hailey Hamel had three digs; Kaylee Keenan nine digs and an ace; Helen Brown three assists; Haylee Parniske three kjills; Kasey Keenan three digs and a kill; Jenna Harris three digs and 100 percent serving; Hannah Hern two digs and 100 percent serving; Caleigh Schneider a kill and an assist; Zoe Butkovich a kill and two assists; Kylie Hunt five digs; Kaitlin Kendall a kill; and Leah Linderman 100 percent serving.
SUTTONS BAY — Northern Michigan Christian swept host Suttons Bay and Onekama in a non-league tri.
The Comets beat the Norsemen 25-16, 25-16 and beat the Portagers 25-19, 25-20.
“We had fun playing tonight by keeping the game at our pace and placing the ball on the court,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “Seniors Paige Ebels and Mabel Yount kept executing it at the net and it helped keep up our energy.”
Kate Shaarda dished out 37 assists while Ebels had 23 digs and Alaina Rozeveld had 15. Ebels and Kylee Winkle each had an ace while Ebels had 22 kills and Yount added 12.
NMC (18-3 overall) hosts Manton Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick scored a 25-8, 26-24, 25-13 win over Manistee Catholic in West Michigan D League volleyball.
“The girls really came out strong in the first and third sets, Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “In the second set, we were a bit flat to start and need to keep the intensity up through the entire match.”
Kelsey Quiggin paced the Bulldogs with 15 kills, an assist and 19 digs while Celeste Hallett had an ace, 19 assists, a kill and eight digs. Rebecca McCree had two blocks, an ace, three kills and 10 digs while Maddy Spoor added four aces, three assists and four digs.
Kylie Sexton had two aces and two kills while Jazmyn Mills had six digs and two aces on 21 of 21 serving.
WALKERVILLE — Marion scored a 25-19, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12 win over Walkerville.
Malley Raymond had 22 points; Georgia Meyer 12 points and two aces; Ella Wilson 11 points and two aces; McKayla Cruson five points and an ace; and Mara Jolly 5 of 6 serving.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a big 2-1 win over Northwest Conference rival Leland.
Garrett Ensor scored off an assist from Beltran de Vera to make it 1-1 at halftime and then de Vera scored the game-winner off an assist from Coleman Yuresko.
Tyler Apple made six saves in goal for the Bears.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped a 6-1 decision to Traverse City Central in a Big North Conference contest.
Ryan Lincoln scored the lone goal for the Vikings off an assist from Admas Mitchell in the second half.
Ethan Romey made four saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings host Midland on Saturday.
MORLEY — Reed City’s boys took first in a CSAA jamboree at Morley Stanwood.
The Coyotes totaled 58 points while Big Rapids was second at 75 and Central Montcalm third at 78.
“It was great competition and our boys stepped it up,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “We were down one of our top five runners and everyone else picked him up.”
August Rohde took fifth in 16:57, Anthony Kiaunis sixth in 17:00, Ryan Allen seventh in 17:06, Ty Kailing 13th in 17:38 and Aaron Allen 27th in 19:12.
Central Montcalm won the girls’ race with 46 points while the Coyotes took seventh at 155.
Nora Smoes took ninth in 21:01, Clara Smoes 13th in 22:01, Carly Carlson 41st in 24:34, Makayla Watkins 47th in 25:12 and Ava Hammar 48th in 25:14.
