MESICK — The plan was to run the ball.
And then run the ball some more.
Mesick did just that as it beat Baldwin 45-0 in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs totaled 306 rushing yards.
“I thought we played really well,” Mesick coach Otto Ream said.
“The main things was were going to run the ball and we did.
“We played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half and I think the kids are picking things up better.”
Joey Hollenbeck led Mesick with 143 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while Ben Humphries had 51 yards on 10 carries. Ashton Simerson carried the ball eight times for 73 yards and also completed a pass for a TD.
Ben Parrish led the defense with eight tackles while Bradley Smith had six. Diego Ham picked off two passes while Andrew Terry blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Mesick (1-1 overall, 1-0 WMD) hosts Manistee Catholic on Sept. 11.
BRETHREN — Marion ran its record to 2-0 with a 36-14 win over Brethren to open West Michigan D Conference football play.
The Bobcats scored first but the Eagles responded when Mason Salisbury hit Brendon Freiny with a 56-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-6.
Marion went up 14-6 in the second quarter when Salisbury found Aadin Yowell on a pass play.
The Eagles went up 20-6 when Salisbury picked off a pass with 10 seconds left in the second quarter and returned it 80 yards.
Salisbury scored from 2 yards out to make it 28-6 early in the third quarter before Gavin Prielipp scored on a 37-yard run to stretch it to 34-6.
Salisbury was 9 of 18 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns while Jenema caught four passes for 74 yards.
Salisbury carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards while Gavin Prielipp had 48 yards on six carries.
Weston Cox led the defense with 13 tackles while Jenema had 10, Freiny seven and James Williams six. Salisbury and Gavin Prielipp picked off passes.
Marion is at Bear Lake next Friday.
