MESICK - There's smashmouth football. And then there's smashmouth football.
Mesick (5-2) rushed for nearly 400 yards in a 46-22 victory over Bear Lake (4-3) Friday night.
Head coach Otto Ream said the game was close throughout the first half, but his team was able to pull away in the second half.
"We made some adjustments at halftime and we were able to stop them," Ream said.
Despite winning by three possessions, Ream said Bear Lake went punch for punch with his team before they were able to pull away late.
"Give credit to Bear Lake," Ream said. "They're an improving program."
The Bulldogs leaned heavily on running back Colton Eckler, who rushed for 304 yards on 26 carries and 5 touchdowns, including a 50 yard score on the second play of the game.
"Colton was a workhorse tonight," Ream said. "It was a lot, but he was up for it."
Defensively, Ben Parish led the Bulldogs with 12 tackles and a sack. Ben Humphreys had 10 tackles, with Conner Sisson adding six tackles, two passes deflected, and an interception.
Eckler also contributed on defense with seven tackles and a safety.
Mesick plays at Lincoln Alcona next Saturday.
