MANISTEE — Mesick scored a 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
"The girls came out ready to play, everyone knew their job and did it well," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We didn't give away many points so we tightened up our error rates, which was nice to see."
Grace Quiggin recorded 10 kills, two aces and six digs while Trinity Harris had six kills, 12 digs and two aces on 10 of 10 serving. Kelsey Quiggin had four aces, two blocks, two kills and nine digs while Lexy Abraham had eight kills, two kills, three digs and three aces on 11 of 11 serving.
Kaylee O'Neill had 12 digs while Elizabeth Hamilton had two kills, 19 digs and an ace on 12 of 12 serving while Madison Weinert had four aces, seven assists, a kill and 19 digs.
Mesick (3-1 overall, 3-0 WMD) hosts Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
Marion falls short
MARION — Marion dropped a 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 17-25, 15-12 decision to Pentwater in a West Michigan D contest.
"I am so happy with how the girls played tonight," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "High energy and the ‘want’ came out in the third set for the girls.
"It was definitely a turning point."
Stella Henderson paced Marion with 12 kills, seven kills, six digs and four aces while Jersey Scott had 12 kills, five ace and 11 digs. Rylie Richards had 12 kills, four aces, seven digs and a block while Teagan Cox dished out 46 assists and two blocks.
Marion hosts Manistee Catholic on Thursday.
Coyotes fall short
REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 decision to Grant in a CSAA Gold Division contest.
"I thought our kids improved in all aspects of the game tonight, especially on the defensive side of the ball" Reed City coach Don Patterson said. "Our passing and setting are getting better."
Demi Lodholtz had five kills, an ace, 12 digs and a block while Madalynn Brown added two kills, an ace and 26 digs. MaKena Hill had three kills and three digs while Katelynn Holmes had two kills, three aces, eight digs and three blocks.
Mackenzie Wein had six kills and 20 digs; Maddie Morgan eight digs; Alison Duddles three digs, 10 assists and a block; and Rylie Olds four digs and eight assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.