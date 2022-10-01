MESICK — Another win in the books.
Mesick (5-1, 4-1) took care of business as it shut out Bear Lake 60-0 in a West Michigan D League contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs put up 34 points in the first quarter, including three rushing touchdowns by Colton Eckler.
The second quarter saw some passing scores, as Ashtyn Simerson threw two of his three touchdowns in the quarter. Eckler added another rushing touchdown as the Bulldogs took a 54-0 lead into halftime.
Mesick's final score came in the third, as Ben Parrish took into the end zone from three yards out.
Simerson finished the day, going 4 of 10 for 67 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Eckler led Mesick's rushing attack with 196 yards on 10 carries and four rushing touchdowns. Ben Humphreys went for 67 rushing yards on 9 carries and one rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Mesick's defense held Bear Lake to 55 yards and forced five turnovers. Connor Sisson led the Bulldogs with 4.5 tackles. Eckler and Humphreys had four tackles each. Tyler Hall had a sack on 2.5 tackles.
Mesick is at Brown City on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.