LEROY — The Mesick softball team played outstanding defense on its way to a 9-1 and 6-3 sweep of Pine River Wednesday.
Mesick coach Dave Feriend said in both games the Bulldogs played outstanding defense. As proof of that, Feriend stressed that his team had no errors in either game of the twin bill.
"Overall, I'm very pleased how we played defensively," he said.
In the first game, Kelsey Quiggin got the win for the Bulldogs going all six innings with nine strikeouts. At the plate, Mattie Akom was 2 for 3, while Grace Quiggin was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Grace Hawk and Emma Blach each had hits.
Grace Quiggin got the win in the second game going all six innings with eight strikeouts. At the dish, Blach had a triple, Akom a hit and an RBI and Harmony Harris and Maraya Buell each had a single hit.
In addition to the stellar defense, Feriend said his pitching was good and so was the timely hitting.
Pine River coach Mike Nelson said despite the two losses he felt his team played well Thursday, especially in the second game. He said his team was up 3-1 in the fourth inning of the second game with two outs, but Pine River ended up scoring three runs on three errors.
"That has been killing us all year. We have one inning where were just fall apart," Nelson said.
Amanda Hill was the pitcher of record for the Bucks going all six innings giving up eight hits, six walks with three strikeouts. Alayna Nichols had the lone hit for the Bucks.
In the second game, Emma Whitley was the pitcher of record for the Bucks giving up four hits, a walk with three strikeouts. At the plate, Liv Martin was 1 for 2 with a home run while Nichols was 1 for 3 with a triple. Vivian Maddox was 1 for 3 and Cornesha Holmes was 1 for 2.
Mesick (11-1, 6-0) hosts Brethren Thursday, while Pine River (6-10) hosts Lake City Friday.
