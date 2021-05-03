BIRCH RUN — Mesick picked up a pair of wins in the Birch Run softball Invitational as the Bulldogs beat Macomb Dakota's JV 15-7 and the host Panthers 20-4 on Saturday.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win against Dakota, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Mattie Akom had two hits and an RBI; Harmony Harris three hits and three RBIs; Grace Quiggin a hit and three RBI; Maraya Buell a hit; Emily Sabo two hits and an RBI; and Grace Hawk a hit.
Grace Quiggin got the win against Birch Run, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four.
At the plate, Kelsey Quiggin had five hits and two RBIs; Akom five hits and three RBIs; Harris a hit and an RBI; Grace Quiggin two hits and two RBIs; Buell two hits and three RBIs; Emma Blach a hit and two RBIs; and Sabo a hit and two RBIs.
Mesick hosts Walkerville today.
BASEBALL
Evart splits pair
SANFORD — Evart split a pair of games in the Meridian Invitational. The Wildcats lost to Beal City 4-2 in the opener and beat the host Mustangs 5-2 in the second game.
"Our defense made a few mistakes and our pitchers did what we asked of them," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "We have to be more consistent throughout the lineup.
"Especially against Beal, we left too many guys on base. We've been playing good but I've been encouraging the guys to bring more energy."
Brayden Cass took the loss against the Aggies, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Danny Witbeck had a hit and an RBI while Mac Sims and Daryin Reagan had a hit each.
Witbeck got the win against Meridian, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Pierce Johnson had a hit; Nate Sochocki two hits and an RBI; Witbeck a hit; Reee Ransom a hit; Michael Lodholtz an RBI; Haidyn Simmer a hit and and an RBI and Riley Ransom an RBI.
Evart (12-4 overall) hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.