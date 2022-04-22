MANISTEE — Mesick opened West Michigan D League softball play on the right foot, sweeping Manistee Catholic 10-0 and 15-1 on Thursday.
“It was great to have our dual-sport track girls back that were missing in (Wednesday’s) loss to Suttons Bay,” Mesick coach Steve Coger said. “Game one set the tone with Kesley Quiggin on the mound and the bats came alive tonight, as well.
“Game two, our bats stayed hot and we also cleaned up some defensive issues.”
Quiggin got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on one hit and four walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Quiggin had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Emma Blach a hit and an RBI; Mattie Akom two hits and two RBIs; Rylee Blach a hit and an RBI; and Ally Brown a hit.
Rylee Blach got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Quiggin doubled, homered and drove in two runs. Emma Blach had a hit; Akom three hits, including a double, and six RBIs; Harmony Harris two hits and an RBI; Rylee Blach two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Maraya Buell two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Maddy Spoor a hit.
KINGSLEY — Reed City dropped a pair of non-league games to Kingsley, 6-1 and 12-2.
Isabell Guy took the loss in the opener, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three. Paityn Enos and Guy each had a hit.
Guy allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out two in the game-two loss.
Guy and Hayden Cutler each had a hit for the Coyotes.
Reed City (4-4 overall, 1-1 CSAA Gold) hosts Pine River on Monday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Mid Michigan Golf Conference competition got underway with a West vs. North cluster match at The Quest in Houghton Lake.
The host Bobcats shot a 184, Northern Michigan Christian 205, McBain 206 and Manton 234.
“We left a lot of shots out there,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said.
“We certainly didn’t play our best but we did find ways to fix some of our issues.
“We definitely need some more consistent weather for course time and then we’ll be able to work through some of our issues.”
Cam Baas paced the Comets with a 46 while Tucker Tossey shot a 51, Emmitt Baas 51 and Blake DeZeeuw a 57.
Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with a 55 while Luke Puffer shot a 58, Kelsi Traxler 59 and Jeremiah Vlaeminck 62.
“It was extremely windy but the kids battled,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “The score wasn’t great but I saw a lot of positives.
“We have a starting point and hope to show improvement throughout this season.”
NMC hosts Lake City, Benzie Central and Mesick today at Missaukee Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.