MESICK — Rounds two and three to Mesick.
Stay tuned for a potential round four.
Mesick swept Marion 5-1 and 8-7 in a key West Michigan D League softball doubleheader Monday at home.
The Bulldogs (14-3 overall) are 8-0 in the league and still have a pair of makeup games against Pentwater that must now be played. Mesick and Marion could see each other again in a Division 4 district final June 3 at Marion, as well.
Mesick coach Steve Coger is proud of a team that’s fought some key injuries at times but kept battling.
“I am so very proud of these girls,” he said. “We’ve had injuries all year and it seems like we’ve got girls in new positions every couple of weeks.
“Today was just a gutty performance from all of the girls. We lost Rylee Blach (to injury) in game one and Harmony Harris, who’s been out all year with a cracked pelvis, saved game two with a highlight-reel catch at shortstop. Kelsey (Quiggin) was lights out in game one and then made some great pitches in game two. Good teams start to get to even good pitchers in the second game but she kept battling and making pitches.”
Mesick put up four five runs in the first inning in the opener to secure the win.
Quiggin picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out 13.
At the plate, Quiggin had a hit; Mattie Akom a run-scoring triple; and Isabelle Terry a hit and two RBIs.
Quiggin got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on eight hits and no walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Quiggin had a hit; Akom a hit and an RBI; Maddy Spoor an RBI; Ally Brown a hit and two RBIs; Harris an RBI; and Jocelyn Wilds a hit and two RBIs.
Marion coach Ryan Raymond gave all of the credit to Mesick.
“Congrats to Coach Coger and all of the players on that team,” he said. “Kelsey pitched two great games and Mattie had some big hits.
“They were the better team today.”
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped a pair of Highland games to Beal City, 15-3 and 18-8.
Kasey Keenan took the loss in the opener for the Trojans.
At the plate, Zoe Butkovich had a hit; Tarrin Miller two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; and Hannah Vasicek two hits and an RBI.
Butkovich and Keenan pitched game two.
At the plate, Vasicek had two hits, including a double; Tarrin Miller a double; Mya Miller two hjits and an RBI; Helen Brown two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Payton Hogan a hit and an RBI; and Keenan two hits and an RBI.
LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian shot a program record 357 and took fourth in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference Championships Monday at Missaukee Golf Club.
Houghton Lake won the event with a 334 while Clare shot 349 and Shepherd 356. McBain was sixth at 375 and Manton eighth at 425.
“We had another great day,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “The struggle I have is that I’m still foreseeing an even better performance as a team when we can get all of our pistons firing at the same time. We have some really good matches coming up that will help us fine tune our game as we look forward to regionals next week.”
Emmitt Baas paced NMC with an 85 while Cam Baas shot an 86. Titus Best and Tucker Tossey each shot 93s.
Tucker Vandervelde paced McBain with an 88 while Bryce Roller shot 90, Christian Mitchell 96 and Spencer Reed 101.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with an 89 while Lincoln Hicks shot a 103, Connor Garno 111 and Jeremiah Vlaeminck 122.
“Luke played very solid golf,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “Overall, we struggled a bit by missing too many fairways and not effectively getting ourselves out of trouble.
“It was another very good learning experience.”
