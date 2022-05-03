MESICK — Mesick ran its record to 9-3 overall as it swept McBain 6-0 and 7-1 in non-league softball on Monday.
Kelsey Quiggin tossed the shutout in the opener, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Quiggin had two hits and an RBI; Mattie Akom two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Rylee Blach a two-run double; Maraya Buell a hit; and Ally Brown a hit.
Quiggin got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, Quiggin had four hits, including two triples, and an RBI; Emma Blach two hits and an RHI; Akom a hit and an RBI; Harmony Harris a hit and an RBI; Rylee Blach a hit and an RBI; Buell a double; and Brown a hit.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 4-0 win over Kingsley in a Northwest Conference girls soccer contest.
Kyrie Wildfong paced the Bears with two goals while Avalon Valentine added a goal and assisted Emma Cooper on the fourth.
Maddi Sladek recorded her second shutout of the season in goal.
Buckley (3-3-1 overall, 2-1-1 Northwest) is at Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac took fourth overall in the Northmen Invitational at Bay View Country Club on Monday.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 316 while Traverse City West shot 323, Alpena 341 and the Vikings 344.
“Harry (Chipman) continues to play fantastic and finished well today,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We need some consistency from all our players.
“We will be doing some much-needed range work this week that should help heading into a busy end of the week for all of our players.”
Chipman shot a 77 to pace Cadillac while Ben Drabik shot 87, Noah Traviss 89 and MacKale McGuire 91.
HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain took third, Northern Michigan Christian fifth and Manton eighth in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference Jamboree at The Quest.
The host Bobcats won the event with a 363 while Shepherd was second at 367, McBain third at 390, NMC fifth at 395 and Manton eighth at 429.
Bryce Roller paced the Ramblers with a 92 while Christian Mitchell shot a 93, Tucker Vandervelde 95 and Spencer Reed 110.
“We didn’t play our best today but we kept ourselves in the conference race,” McBain coach Pat Martine said. “We finished ninth in this event last year and took third in the conference.
“I hope we can keep improving like we did last year.”
Cam Baas paced the Comets with an 89 while Titus Best shot 91, Emmitt Baas 106 and Blake DeZeeuw 109.
“We need to work on consistency,” NMC coach Dave Skinner said. “Once our players dial in their games and learn to rely on their strengths and good decision making, who knows how low our scores will get.”
Luke Puffer paced Manton with an 87, Lincoln Hicks shot 105, Connor Garno 114 and Jeremiah Vlaeminck 123.
“Luke played great,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “Besides Luke, the kids were a bit disappointed in their play.
“We look forward to seeing a lot of improvement in the next couple of weeks.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac started a busy week with a 7-1 win over Mount Pleasant in a non-league dual match.
“Every flight worked hard toward today’s win,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
“No. 2 singles, No. 2 doubles, No. 3 doubles and No. 4 doubles all fought their way to win after being down in their matches.
“I was really excited to see how mentally tough these girls are.”
Zoey Feister won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-3, 4-7, 7-5 at No. 2.
Haylee Groen won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Ellery Schaefer won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson lost 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles while Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 3 while Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Ludington on Wednesday.
