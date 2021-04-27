CUSTER — Mesick picked up pair of West Michigan D Conference baseball wins, beating Mason County Eastern 11-3 and 2-0 on Monday.
Colin Jewett got the win in the opener, striking out five batters.
At the plate, Gabe Parrish had two hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases; Jewett two hits, including a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases; Cole Spencer two hits, including a double; and Carter Simmer two hits.
Spencer got the win in game two, striking out five while Connor Simmer picked up a save.
Connor Simmer led the way at the plate with two hits and RBI while Jewett added a run-scoring double.
Mesick (7-2-1 overall, 4-1-1 WMD) is at Pine River on Wednesday.
Pine River wins two
HARRISON — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins over Harrison, 16-0 and 8-4.
"Hunter (Kanouse) pitched well in the first game and the guys ran the bases well," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "We made the most of every base runner."
Kanouse threw a one-hitter and struck out five.
At the plate, Cole Hill had a hit and two RBIs; Connor Rouse a hit and two RBIs; Ben Lockhart a hit and three RBIs; Zach Lemmon a hit and three RBIs; and Kanouse a run-scoring double.
Austin Latoski got the win in game two.
Elijah Carper had two hits and two RBIs while Lockhart added a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (7-4) hosts Mesick on Wednesday.
Marion wins two
MANISTEE — Marion picked up a pair of West Michigan D wins, beating Manistee Catholic 12-5 and 11-0.
Chase Seeley got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs and no walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Mason Salisbury had a double and three RBIs; Gavin Prielipp two hits; Braden Prielipp two hits; Riley Moggo a double; Weston Cox a double and three RBIs; and Blaine Faulman a hit and an RBI.
"Chase pitched a great game and we got big hits with guys on base," Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Braden Prielipp got the win in game two, throwing a one-hitter while striking out 11.
At the plate, Salisbury had a double and a triple; Gavin Prielipp a bases-loaded triple; Aadin Yowell a hit; and Braden Prielipp a hit.
"It was 0-0 until the bottom of the third when we scored seven runs and then four more in the fourth," Grundy said. "Braden pitched a great game and he continues to get better with each outing, only giving up an infield single in the first inning."
Marion (11-1, 6-0) hosts Lake City on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Bulldogs win two
CUSTER — Mesick stayed perfect in the West Michigan D race as it swept Mason County Eastern 21-0 and 16-1.
Grace Quiggin got the win in the opener as she tossed a no-hitter and struck out nine.
Maranda Keillor had two hits and three RBIs while Angee Wheeler added a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out five.
Maraya Buell had three hits while Grace Quiggin tripled and drove in four runs. Mattie Akom added two hits and three RBIs.
Mesick (9-1, 6-0) is at Pine River on Wednesday.
Marion scores 2 wins
MANISTEE — Marion got back in the swing of things, beating Manistee Catholic 16-1 and 18-3 in WMD play.
"We got back on the field after a two and a half week layoff," Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. "It was good to be back out there.
"The team played great and everyone got hits tonight."
Payton Raymond got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out two in two innings of work.
At the plate, Georgia Meyer homered; Harley Bear homered and doubled; Nicolette Maddox had two hits, including a triple; Taylor Kruse doubled; Maddy Sutten doubled; Jacelyn Moggo had two hits; McKayla Cruson two hits; while Raymond, Bree Nolan and Lexi Bain each had a hit.
Bear got the win in the second game, allowing one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Meyer had two hits, including a double, home run, and three RBIs. Raymond, Bear and Cruson doubled while Moggo and Lloyd had two hits apiece. Hall, Sutten and Nolan had a hit apiece.
Marion hosts Lake City on Thursday.
TRACK and FIELD
Buckley 2nd at quad
KINGSLEY — Buckley's boys and girls each took second in a Northwest Conference quad meet.
"I thought we ran very well considering the cold and wind," Buckley coach Ken Wicker said. "The boys' 400 relay was a big surprise…to run a school record in this weather was nice. I look forward to seeing what we can do when it warms up."
Gavin Allen took first in the 100-meter dash in 12.08 seconds, first in the 300 hurdles in 42.95 seconds and was part of a school-record time of 47.47 seconds in the 400 relay with Gabe Luther, Cameron Carpenter and Nick Simon.
Jackson Kulawiak took first in the 1600 in 5:26 and first in the 800 in 2:26 while Ben DuCheny was first in the 3200 in 12:00. Luther, Kyle Deshasier, Carpenter and Simon also won the 800 relay in 1:41 while Cooper Rath, Allen, Kulawiak and Deshasier won the 1600 relay in 3:52.
On the girls' side, Shelby Cade took first in the 1600 in 6:02 and first in the 800 in 2:44.
